Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 45,775 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 39.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.53.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.