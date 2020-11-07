Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,136 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after buying an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,511,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Medtronic by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after buying an additional 834,189 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

