Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.21. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.14.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

