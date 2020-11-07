Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,726 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

