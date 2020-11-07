Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $62.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.