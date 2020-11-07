Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oracle by 18.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.