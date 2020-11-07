Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 54 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 30.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 170.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $494.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.98 and its 200 day moving average is $437.79. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,858. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.