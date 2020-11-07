Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 635 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of MO stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

