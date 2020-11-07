Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.