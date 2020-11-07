Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 530,841 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,419,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,286,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 345,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

