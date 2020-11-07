Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $184.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.28.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

