Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 247.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 25.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $137,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

