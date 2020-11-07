Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 15th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

HRZN opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

