Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 3.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $18,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 171.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

