HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.00

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $123.29, with a volume of 12136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get HOYA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.