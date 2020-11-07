Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Hudson Global worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

