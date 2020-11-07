Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.73 ($34.98).

BOSS stock opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

