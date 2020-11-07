Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.73 ($34.98).

BOSS stock opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.43.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

