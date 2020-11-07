Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €25.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.73 ($34.98).

ETR:BOSS opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.43. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.98 and its 200 day moving average is €24.03.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

