Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €25.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.73 ($34.98).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

ETR:BOSS opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.43. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.98 and its 200 day moving average is €24.03.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.