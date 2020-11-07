Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by Stephens from $450.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $444.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $432.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC raised its position in Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Humana by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,158,000 after buying an additional 627,841 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Humana by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,835,000 after buying an additional 291,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

