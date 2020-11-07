Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Receives C$29.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.08.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
Shares of TSE H opened at C$29.65 on Wednesday. Hydro One Limited has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.14. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40.
About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
