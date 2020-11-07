Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Receives C$29.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$29.65 on Wednesday. Hydro One Limited has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.14. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

