HyperCash Hits Market Capitalization of $41.43 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00005961 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Huobi, Gate.io and Bithumb. HyperCash has a total market cap of $41.43 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00191080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00029377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01093021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000170 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000549 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002419 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,868,754 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinnest, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, EXX, Allcoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

