IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 53368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.98.

The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.04.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.11.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

