ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.