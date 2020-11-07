ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $202.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICLR. BidaskClub cut shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $199.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.51. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $215.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.