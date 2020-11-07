ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.

ICON Public stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.51. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

