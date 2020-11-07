IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) stock opened at C$31.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. IGM Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.96 and a 12 month high of C$40.38.

Get IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) alerts:

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$775.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.