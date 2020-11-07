II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 140166 reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $58.82.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $802,807.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth $34,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.