Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $209.42 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $210.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

