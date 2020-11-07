iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $6.20. iMedia Brands shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.83%.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

