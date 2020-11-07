iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $6.20. iMedia Brands shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.83%.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 256,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

