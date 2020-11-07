Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.61

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 7439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -32.09.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

