Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.61

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 7439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $910,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 53.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Immunovant by 80.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Immunovant by 89.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

