Insider Buying: BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) Insider Purchases £6,200 in Stock

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) insider Nicholas Bannerman bought 5,000 shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,200 ($8,100.34).

Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) stock opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.67) on Friday. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 76.65 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $719.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.47.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

