Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Buys $28,044.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

