Insider Buying: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CFO Purchases $16,650.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $16,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,692.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $318.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

