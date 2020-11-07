Insider Buying: Suncorp Group Limited (SUN.AX) (ASX:SUN) Insider Purchases A$102,125.00 in Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (SUN.AX) (ASX:SUN) insider Elmer Kupper purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.17 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,125.00 ($72,946.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.75, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$8.82.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Suncorp Group Limited (SUN.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

