Insider Buying: Surge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Acquires $12,604.72 in Stock

Nov 7th, 2020

Surge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Kevin Brian Cox bought 157,559 shares of Surge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $12,604.72.

SURG opened at $0.11 on Friday. Surge Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

About Surge

Surge Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial and telecommunications services in the United States. It offers discounted talk, text, and 4G LTE data wireless plans; subsidized wireless service to qualifying low income customers; SurgePhone Volt 5XL smartphones; and SurgePays Visa cards.

