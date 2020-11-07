Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Acquires $48,800.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00.

VBTX opened at $19.95 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $990.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

