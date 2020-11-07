Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $53,594.60 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $53,594.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,626,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after buying an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 138.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAPT. ValuEngine cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

