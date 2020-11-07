Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $115,520.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $123,690.00.

Shares of VRNS opened at $126.66 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $138.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

