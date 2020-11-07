Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.
NYSE:NSP opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. Insperity has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $94.44.
In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock worth $5,139,024. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 114.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.