Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

NYSE:NSP opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. Insperity has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $94.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock worth $5,139,024. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 114.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

