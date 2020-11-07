Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $257.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.84. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $259.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.93 and a beta of 0.73.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,415 shares of company stock worth $6,168,026 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

