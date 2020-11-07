Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 82,022 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

