Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTEQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intelsat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.52 on Friday. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

