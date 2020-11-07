International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.09.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.