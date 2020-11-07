International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IGIC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International General Insuranc in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of International General Insuranc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. International General Insuranc has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGIC. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of International General Insuranc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 756,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insuranc during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Mountain Road Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International General Insuranc by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International General Insuranc by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International General Insuranc

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

