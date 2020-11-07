International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th.

International Seaways stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.09.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Equities analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

