Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at SVB Leerink

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

XENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $558.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

