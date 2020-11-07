Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (ITP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$371.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.85 million.

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$15.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.02 and a 1 year high of C$17.88.

ITP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

