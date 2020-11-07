INTOSOL Holdings PLC (INTO.L) (LON:INTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Shares of INTOSOL Holdings PLC (INTO.L) (LON:INTO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 24260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About INTOSOL Holdings PLC (INTO.L) (LON:INTO)

INTOSOL Holdings PLC engages in travel business worldwide. It also owns, manages, and leases hotels and villas, as well as a Leadwood safari lodge. The company operates Oceans Wilderness, a boutique hotel located in South Africa. It also provides private travel design solutions; and VIRTOSOL, a proprietary software that allows the customer to preview their holiday.

